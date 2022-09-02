$25M grant to help build robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln

A $25 million federal grant will help develop a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The Commerce Department announced the grant Friday morning, one of 21 awarded as part of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which is billed as a program to "rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future."

“As we invest and grow critical industries in the U.S., we want to create industry hubs in diverse communities across the country," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a news release. "These grants will provide critical and historic funding directly to community coalitions to invest in new infrastructure, research and development, and workforce development programs while creating good-paying jobs, supporting workers, and prioritizing equity.”

The $25 million grant, which is paid for from the American Rescue Plan and administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, will help establish the Heartland Robotics Cluster at Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The program will be led by Invest Nebraska and includes participation by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering, Northeast Community College, Metro Community College, Nebraska Innovation Studio, the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and The Combine.

“The Heartland Robotics Cluster and private sector partners have been working on the concept since early 2021,” said Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska, which is a public-private organization that invests in early stage startup companies. “We are extremely grateful to receive this support and recognition from the EDA.”

Hoffman said the grant money will be used to develop an automation demonstration space and program for Nebraska manufacturers led by the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership; grow the robotics engineering curriculum for undergraduate students and build R&D robotic lab space at the UNL College of Engineering; create an automation fabrication lab managed by Northeast Community College; develop urban ag/robotics outreach and training by Metro Community College; expand the robotics makers space at Nebraska Innovation Studio; and increase technical assistance for robotic ag-tech startups managed by The Combine.

“Nebraska’s labor challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic across industries and are not expected to improve in future years,” Hoffman said. “Today, we start the long process of investing in our state’s automation infrastructure and growing the future talent pipeline in automation, robotics, computer vision, and AI.”