DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Approximately half the workers at Tyson Foods' Dakota Dunes office have apparently opted not to move to Arkansas and will lose their jobs, according to a posting on the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act website.

According to a notice and an attached letter from the company, approximately 262 Tyson workers at the Dakota Dunes office will have their employment terminated by July 31, or within 14 days of that date.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson made a surprise announcement in October that it would shutter the offices of its fresh meats division in Dakota Dunes, along with another office in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Dakota Dunes office employed roughly 500 white-collar workers.

The workers had the opportunity to move, with their jobs, to Springdale, more than 500 miles away in northwestern Arkansas; Tyson's aim in consolidating its corporate offices was to “foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers," the company said in October.

In the May 26 letter announcing the layoffs, Tyson Vice President of Human Resources Jamison Smith said the company "is on a journey to build a more unified and efficient company."

The list of impacted positions is extensive, from janitors and engineers to accountants and administrators, various vice-presidents, senior directors and chaplains.

"All affected team members were offered the opportunity to move to Springdale, but many team members have chosen not to make the move," Smith said in the letter. "We respect this personal and difficult decision made by each individual and want to ensure they receive as much support as possible as they transition in their careers."

Employees who chose not to move are eligible for severances, the company said in the fall. Severance packages were determined on an individual basis.

The Dakota Dunes office was based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Union County.

The sprawling Tyson complex in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP Inc., which moved from Dakota City to Dakota Dunes. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

The layoffs and departures for Arkansas were the latest in a long line of corporate departures in metro Sioux City. In 1998, Gateway, a Fortune 500 computer maker, moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, hundreds of former IBP executives relocated to Springdale. Terra Industries, once headquartered in the glass-clad tower on Sioux City's Fourth Street now known as the Ho-Chunk Centre, was acquired by CF Industries more than a decade ago. The sale and restructuring of Terra's assets resulted in most of Terra's white-collar jobs moving to the Chicago area.

PHOTOS: Sioux City stockyards through the years Close This April 1904 photo show the Sioux City Stockyards. Trucks dock at the Sioux City Stockyards in 1915. The Swift packing plant, located in the Sioux City stockyards, is shown underwater in the Floyd River flood of 1926. The Armour Packing Plant is shown in the 1930s. It was one of Sioux City's largest employers. The plant was located at 1004 S. Chambers St., known as 1004 Cunningham Drive today. Workers unload hay for livestock at the stockyards in this March 11, 1947, photo. Aerial views of Sioux City show flood water covered much of the yards area in 1953. Cattle battle the rising water in the Stockyards area in the 1953 Floyd River floods. Cattle are shown at the Sioux City Stockyards in this 1955 photo. John F. Kennedy campaigns for president at the Sioux City stockyards on Sept. 22, 1960. The Sioux City Stockyards, from around 1965. This undated photo shows the horse barns located in the Sioux City stockyards. A 1960s photo of the Sioux City stockyards shows a view of the massive number of animal pens. It ranked as the third largest stockyards in the United States, according to a 1964 Journal article. Lawrence V. Kuhl, left, general manager of the Stock Yards Co., and John Peterson, publicity director, were said to be optimistic about the future of the livestock industry in Sioux City. The 1967 saleable receipts totaled 3,360,742 head of livestock as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's market news service. The cattle pens at the Sioux City Stockyards are shown in 1968. Many of the cattle purchased in these pens as feeders returned from feed lots to be sold here, shown 1968, as slaughter cattle. The market board in the lobby of the Livestock Exchange Building in the Sioux City Stockyards is shown Jan. 25, 1970. The Journal had a news bureau in the building. Sioux Quality Packers Inc. is shown January 25, 1970. Members of the Local 176 union strike outside the Sioux City Stockyards November 22, 1971. A fleet of trucks, tractors and manure loaders that move the many hundreds of tons of manure from the yards is shown in this undated photo. Before machinery, all of this was done by horse and wagon, pitchfork and scoop. This undated photo shows the manure pile at the Sioux City stockyards. The Sioux City stockyards and Cudahy Packing Co. are shown. It totaled 80 acres. A Sioux City Stockyards belt buckle from mid 1970s. An aerial photo of the Sioux City Stockyards taken Aug. 27, 1972. The covered cattle division is shown in this 1975 photo at the Sioux City Stockyards. Sen. Robert Dole, Republican vice-presidential candidate, admires a driver's whip presented to him by Van Kuhl (right) President of the Sioux City Stockyards. Dole made an early morning tour of the stockyards during his campaign swing through Iowa in Sioux City on Oct. 18, 1976. This 1991 aerial photo shows the Sioux City Stockyards. A map of Sioux City shows Floyd City as a real estate subdivision where the south bottoms and stockyards were eventually built. The area was platted between 1875 and 1881. Residents in 1888 complained that the sewer construction was poor. Auctioneer Duane Rus, of Rock Valley, Iowa, points to a bidder while conducting an auction, March 4, 2002, at the Sioux City stockyards. The stockyards once labeled the world's largest closed soon after. +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28 +28