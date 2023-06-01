DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Approximately half the workers at Tyson Foods' Dakota Dunes office have apparently opted not to move to Arkansas and will lose their jobs, according to a posting on the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act website.
According to a notice and an attached letter from the company, approximately 262 Tyson workers at the Dakota Dunes office will have their employment terminated by July 31, or within 14 days of that date.
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson made a surprise announcement in October that it would shutter the offices of its fresh meats division in Dakota Dunes, along with another office in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Dakota Dunes office employed roughly 500 white-collar workers.
The workers had the opportunity to move, with their jobs, to Springdale, more than 500 miles away in northwestern Arkansas; Tyson's aim in consolidating its corporate offices was to “foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers," the company said in October.
People are also reading…
- KTIV adds former KMEG/KPTH meteorologist and storm chaser
- Jerry Seinfeld's July 13th Sioux City Orpheum show canceled
- Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again
- Sioux City's Global Foods Processing to lay off 92 workers
- After more than a day, woman discovered and rescued from partially collapsed building
- PARTING SHOT: Don't lose sight of those important friends
- Veteran newsman Larry Wentz rejoining KTIV
- What's new at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park for 2023?
- 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite
- Gov. Kim Reynolds signs sweeping education changes into law
- Kenneth Van Kekerix, bank chief in Ida Grove, to retire May 31
- East High School 2023 Graduates
- 2 injured in Lyon County plane crash
- Food Truck Fridays revs up for an eighth year in Downtown Sioux City
- Woman sentenced to jail for Scheels explosion
In the May 26 letter announcing the layoffs, Tyson Vice President of Human Resources Jamison Smith said the company "is on a journey to build a more unified and efficient company."
The list of impacted positions is extensive, from janitors and engineers to accountants and administrators, various vice-presidents, senior directors and chaplains.
"All affected team members were offered the opportunity to move to Springdale, but many team members have chosen not to make the move," Smith said in the letter. "We respect this personal and difficult decision made by each individual and want to ensure they receive as much support as possible as they transition in their careers."
Employees who chose not to move are eligible for severances, the company said in the fall. Severance packages were determined on an individual basis.
The Dakota Dunes office was based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Union County.
The sprawling Tyson complex in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP Inc., which moved from Dakota City to Dakota Dunes. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.
The layoffs and departures for Arkansas were the latest in a long line of corporate departures in metro Sioux City. In 1998, Gateway, a Fortune 500 computer maker, moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, hundreds of former IBP executives relocated to Springdale. Terra Industries, once headquartered in the glass-clad tower on Sioux City's Fourth Street now known as the Ho-Chunk Centre, was acquired by CF Industries more than a decade ago. The sale and restructuring of Terra's assets resulted in most of Terra's white-collar jobs moving to the Chicago area.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Mason Dockter
Assistant News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.