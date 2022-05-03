 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

3M plans $58M expansion in Valley

  • 0

3M has announced plans to spend $58 million on an 80,000-square-foot expansion to its production facility in Valley.

The expansion, which will create about 50 new jobs, allows for expanded production of respiratory- and hearing-protection products. 

The company has partnered with the state through the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, a tax incentive-based program designed to encourage companies to invest in the state by creating jobs. 

3M acquired the Nebraska site in 1979. It employs about 560 people.

Most products produced at the Valley site are part of 3M's personal safety division. The location played a significant role in meeting the demand for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a news release.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michaud named GM at WinnaVegas

Michaud named GM at WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Tribal Council recently announced the appointment of a new general manager at WinnaVegas Casino…

Railroad union criticizes BNSF working conditions

Railroad union criticizes BNSF working conditions

The union also takes issue with BNSF’s new “HiViz” attendance policy. "The attempt is to keep people from taking a day off, and it’s working,” a union leader said. “It’s also driving people out of the industry.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Siouxland homebuyers are chasing few listings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News