3M plans $58M expansion in Valley

3M has announced plans to spend $58 million on an 80,000-square-foot expansion to its production facility in Valley.

The expansion, which will create about 50 new jobs, allows for expanded production of respiratory- and hearing-protection products.

The company has partnered with the state through the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, a tax incentive-based program designed to encourage companies to invest in the state by creating jobs.

3M acquired the Nebraska site in 1979. It employs about 560 people.

Most products produced at the Valley site are part of 3M's personal safety division. The location played a significant role in meeting the demand for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a news release.

