Abnormally low moisture levels leave some Siouxland pasture dry

Pasture conditions heading into spring vary across the Midwest.

Those conditions range from severe drought in parts of Nebraska to abnormally dry conditions in western Iowa, while other sections of the Midwest saw enough moisture last fall through winter to warrant a more optimistic outlook.

“October was really a blessing for our area,” says Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage agronomist with Iowa State University based in western Iowa. “We didn’t get much snow, but we have more soil moisture now than we did a year ago.”

With that in mind, he recommends producers go out and assess pastures now. If grass was grazed short last fall, it likely will need more time to be ready this spring.

Evaluating pastures early will also help determine future feed needs, says Wayne Flanary, Extension agronomist with the University of Missouri in northwest Missouri.

“If it remains dry, you may need to stretch out available feed, or you may need to find it elsewhere,” he says.

Flanary says some pastures in Missouri saw damage from fall armyworms, adding an assessment now will give farmers time to patch that damage.

“You will want to hold off on grazing until those pastures are back in shape,” he says.

In areas with extreme drought, the pasture outlook depends on moisture, says Daren Redfearn, Extension forage specialist with the University of Nebraska.

“It’s going to take quite a bit of rain to get those pastures going,” he says. “A month of good growing conditions should take care of that, but be patient with it.”

With the lack of snow cover in many areas, Saeugling says winter kill could be an issue.

“We had very little snow and some pretty cold weather, so there are some concerns with alfalfa stands,” he says.

Saeugling added fall armyworm damage makes alfalfa even more susceptible to winter kill.

Frost seeding could be an option to help shore up dry pastures, he says, but added it should be done fairly soon.

“You can extend that grazing season with some warm-season annuals,” he says. “That will give you some growth in late summer.”

Flanary says farmers will also need to put a pencil to high fertilizer costs. He says highly productive pastures may not need P and K, especially if regular soil testing has been done.

Saeugling says much of the Midwest remains in decent shape for hay supplies.

“A lot of people were able to keep cows out on corn stalks longer than usual, so that has helped hay supplies stay pretty decent,” he says. “In areas where the drought has been more extreme, supplies are shorter. The mild winter has really helped us out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0