Acquisitions allow Wells Enterprises to expand ice cream production capacity

"We were full," Wells said in an interview last week. "We were two lines away from having every inch of capacity utilized."

"The biggest thing that we're in a position to do today that we haven't been in the past is, we now have capacity to grow. A year ago, without the acquisitions, we were at capacity. Today, we can use the excess capacity in total to find ways to grow."

The acquisition expanded the company's employment rolls 25 percent, from around 3,000 employees to 4,000 today. The company is still hiring.

Recently, Wells signed a licensing agreement with the popular restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory to produce an ice cream version of cheesecake, made with real cream cheese and sour cream. The purchase of low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top, meanwhile, enables Wells to provide "products that are a little bit outside of the core of traditional ice cream, but are providing a real need."

"We grew our top-line business by over 30 percent, in the combination of those acquisitions, which strategically positions us to be the number two producer of ice cream in the United States today," Wells said. "It's been a nice way to augment what we do here in Le Mars, but yet, we're busier in Le Mars today than we ever have been."

