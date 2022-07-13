Advocates tout 'untapped' pool of blind and visually impaired workers to fill job positions

OMAHA — When Paulette Monthei moved from Milwaukee to Omaha, she struggled to find a job.

Despite a résumé that includes a master’s degree and a previous position as executive director for a deaf and blind advocacy organization, Monthei’s low vision disability proved to be a hardship.

“I was either overqualified … or I was so niche in the field that I was in, even though I had budgeting and other skillsets that could be transferred anywhere,” she said.

Monthei is now executive director of Outlook Enrichment, yet her experience before her current position is far from unique among those afflicted with blindness or low vision that cannot be fully corrected by glasses or contacts. In Nebraska, more than 35,000 people report blindness or severe difficulty seeing even with glasses, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Outlook Enrichment, a division of Outlook Nebraska, specializes in employing and providing opportunities to people who are blind or otherwise visually impaired.

According to NSITE, a Washington, D.C.-area nonprofit founded last year, only 40% of adults with visual disabilities ages 25 to 54 have a job. In an era where many businesses are struggling to fill employment gaps, organizations such as Outlook Enrichment and NSITE are working to train and market employees with visual disabilities to fill some of those gaps.

The organizations call that pool of employees “untapped” — those who have displayed perseverance by leading productive lives despite their disability.

“You know you’re getting the grit, the creativity, the flexibility and, very often, the loyalty,” said Marianne Haegeli, learning and leadership program director at NSITE. “You have 60% of what you want in an employee already.”

Haegeli appeared at the American Council of the Blind National Conference and Convention in downtown Omaha recently.

Lori Mitera is one employee who represents the qualities highlighted by Haegeli. Newly hired as an administrative assistant in human resources with Outlook Nebraska, Mitera brings nearly 40 years of experience to the company. Even after she was declared legally blind in 2017, Mitera was able to continue her career through the use of adaptive technology on computers and smartphones.

“I’ve been doing this type of work for 37 years,” she said. “I have the knowledge, skill, work ethic and everything. Some things just take a little longer because I do have to use screen readers or a magnifier to read something. But all of my other skills, like knowing what to do and thinking in advance of what needs to be done, those kinds of things are still there.”

In expressing similar sentiments, Haegeli said NSITE has emphasized equipping the blind and visually impaired with the skills and knowledge so they can remain in employment.

“What we’re trying to do is help them, if possible, stay in their career … or, if that’s not possible, identify another career path that is a good fit for them,” she said.

An employer’s additional costs for accommodating a visually impaired employee are minimal, especially compared to the employee’s tendency to stick with an employer who hires them, Monthei said.

“We’re not going to go out and job hop,” she said. “If the company is investing in me and taking the time to make sure my needs are being met, why would I want to go somewhere else?”

There have been advances over the years for the blind and visually impaired. Within the last decade, Monthei noted that the increase of accessibility features incorporated into computers and smartphones have leveled the playing field. Remote work has also opened up paths, as it removes the barrier of transportation for those unable to drive.

While there have been gains over the decades for those with disabilities, Monthei said the path to workplace equity for the visually impaired is not over. NSITE wrote that more than 50% of current employees want their workplace to do more to increase diversity.

While noting the progress made in the last century for those with disabilities, beginning with the aftereffects of World War I felt by many veterans and later the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, Monthei said there is still work to be done.

“It comes more down to education and the openness and willingness to look at the disability community as an asset — not a detriment,” she said.