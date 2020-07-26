After 46 years of night shifts, Sioux City Journal pressman hangs up his uniform

In the 1970s, the newspaper used color sparingly. Printing in color is more labor-intensive and costly. Now color is used on all but some of the inside pages.

"Usually, it was black, and red. Holidays, you would have what we call four-color, process color, on the front," Fortune said.

The papers are narrower and skinnier now than they were when Fortune began his internship, and the number of copies and editions are fewer.

There have been some improvements. The ink used in the presses today is thicker than the ink used in the past -- the thinner ink used in the old days had a habit of forming a haze of ink particles in the pressroom that lingered in the air, which was not good for workers to breathe in.

"Most old pressmen, back years and years ago, most of the pressmen died of black lung disease, like a coal miner did," Fortune said.

Fortune has worked at the Journal longer than any newsroom employees, and he knows relatively few of the current staffers, having seen their names only in print.

But newsroom employees and press workers do connect, impersonally, through the deadline -- if a reporter or an editor misses a deadline for copy or a page, the presses are temporarily idled.