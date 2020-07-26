After 46 years of night shifts, Sioux City Journal pressman hangs up his uniform

SIOUX CITY -- After 46 years of spending his nights in the Sioux City Journal pressroom, Richard Fortune is going to have to adjust to a new sleep schedule.
Fortune, 64, will officially retire at the beginning of August. He has already hung up his pressman's uniform since he's currently using up his remaining accumulated paid time off.
He's been in the pressroom longer than any of his colleagues.
"I've always considered myself the original Pavonian," said Fortune, who grew up on Pavonia Street in a house that is now a parking lot.
When 18-year-old Fortune began working at the Journal on Aug. 21, 1974, the Journal's current headquarters, at 515 Pavonia St., had only been in use for a year or two. Most of the press crew had migrated from the old Journal building downtown at the southeast corner of Fifth and Douglas streets.
He had taken printing classes in school and liked the process.
"I ran my first press in junior high, in eighth grade, and I loved it," Fortune said. His job at the Journal began as a four-year apprenticeship.
The press that he ran in the eighth grade wasn't quite the same as the presses at the Journal, the latter being huge steel behemoths that run off tens of thousands of copies a night.
Fortune knows all the pulleys and compensators and slots and pins and rollers of the 14 printing apparatuses in the rear of the Journal building. He knows the individual temperaments and tendencies of each machine.
"If Richard called, I knew it was really broke," said Mark Schmith, the Journal's IT/operations director who wears many hats and acts as chief technical troubleshooter.
At night, during the printing process, Fortune would examine sample copies with a lens, somewhat like a jeweler's loupe, to see if the colors in photos are lined up properly.
He can spot very small color deviations on the page, and knows by feel just how to adjust the machinery for the right color alignment.
"See how the red's sticking out sideways?" Fortune said Thursday, pointing out a very slight red-ink misalignment on a front-page photo, which he found with the lens.
He's also very good at making the paper hats press workers wear.
"If you went through your four-year apprenticeship, and you didn't know how to make a hat, you didn't get a (job)," Fortune said.
The Journal has changed its printing processes somewhat since Fortune began his career -- from the old manual paste-up technique to today's digital direct-to-plate machinery. The old presses themselves are still the same as they were then.
In the 1970s, the newspaper used color sparingly. Printing in color is more labor-intensive and costly. Now color is used on all but some of the inside pages.
"Usually, it was black, and red. Holidays, you would have what we call four-color, process color, on the front," Fortune said.
The papers are narrower and skinnier now than they were when Fortune began his internship, and the number of copies and editions are fewer.
There have been some improvements. The ink used in the presses today is thicker than the ink used in the past -- the thinner ink used in the old days had a habit of forming a haze of ink particles in the pressroom that lingered in the air, which was not good for workers to breathe in.
"Most old pressmen, back years and years ago, most of the pressmen died of black lung disease, like a coal miner did," Fortune said.
Fortune has worked at the Journal longer than any newsroom employees, and he knows relatively few of the current staffers, having seen their names only in print.
But newsroom employees and press workers do connect, impersonally, through the deadline -- if a reporter or an editor misses a deadline for copy or a page, the presses are temporarily idled.
Making a practice of breaking deadlines creates problems for the press workers and can delay truck drivers.
"You run a lot faster than you want to, or should" in the pressroom if deadlines are broken in the front office, Fortune said.
