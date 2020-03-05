Ag major relishes historic role in Buena Vista University history

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyler Willey took his first steps at Buena Vista University through the Victory Arch, per tradition. Since then, his steps across campus have helped establish new traditions, as one of the Storm Lake school's first ag majors.

“There are a lot of ‘firsts’ here at BVU right now,” he says.

Willey initially intended to study agriculture at a larger institution, building on his activity in livestock judging, soils judging, and project work with the FFA chapter at Dallas Center-Grimes High School, where he graduated in 2019. He attended the Iowa FFA Convention the past four years as well as the National FFA Convention last year in Indianapolis.

But a funny thing happened on his way to the big university. Tyler and his parents, Kevin and Mandy Willey, visited BVU in Storm Lake.

“We came to BVU and talked to the professors and sat in on classes,” Tyler says. “BVU’s Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Resource Management was just getting started. I was told we could start the BVU Ag Club my freshman year. Almost everything here is done on a one-to-one basis. You know every professor and can see them at any time. They’re all very encouraging of anything you want to try.”