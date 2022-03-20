Agronomist from Northwest Iowa attracted to diversity of problems to solve

Farming has always been Rebecca Vittetoe’s way of life.

She grew up on her family’s farm near Le Mars, Iowa. From there, she wanted to learn more about farming, going to Iowa State University and becoming a field agronomist for Iowa State Extension. Now, she uses her expertise to help other farmers and her own farm.

“Being around it and growing up around farming — it’s a passion and interest of mine,” she said.

Her family grew corn, soybeans, alfalfa and oats, as well as raising cattle. When they shut down the cattle operation while she was in college, her brother started raising sheep. Now, Vittetoe is based in Washington, Iowa, where she and her husband recently bought their own farm.

“It’s an important part of our life,” Vittetoe said. “My husband’s family custom feeds pigs, so I’ve learned a little more about that. This past spring we were able to buy our first farm, so that was exciting. We have some stake in the game with our own farm.”

The pair met at ISU and both have a strong agronomy background. Farming has been a bonding experience.

“It’s not uncommon for us to go out and scout fields together,” she said. “We used to do it more before we had kids — that’s what we would do in the evening — but now that we’ve had kids we don’t do it quite as much. If we ever have any issues, we look at it together and problem solve together.”

When going through the program at ISU, Vittetoe had planned to specialize in plant breeding, but she fell in love with every aspect of agronomy which led her to take a more all-encompassing approach.

“I liked being able to be out in the field and understand all of it, whether that was a nutrient deficiency or pest issue,” she said. “I wanted to understand what’s going on inside our corn and soybean plants throughout the growing season.”

Vittetoe said there are some differences going from the northwest Iowa soils of Le Mars to the southeast Iowa community of Washington. A longer growing season is the most significant difference in the southeast region, she noted, as well as a rainier climate pattern.

“We tend to get more rainfalls and disease issues that we never dealt with growing up,” she said. “But things can often be the same. Just talking to farmers and being in the ag community, it’s very similar.”

The increased prevalence of plant diseases led Vittetoe to specialize in plant pathology when going for her master’s degree. One of the projects she completed for the degree was on seedling diseases in corn. Those disease issues are what she hopes to continue researching and learning more about to help farmers find the best way to target their input dollars.

“Tar spot is a newer disease in corn, so we are looking at that to understand it and have better management recommendations,” she said.

A life in agriculture isn’t something she would ever trade, Vittetoe said. Working with and educating farmers is one of her motivators, and she is excited to continue being a valuable resource.

“Agriculture, or even my region of southeast, south central Iowa, seems like a really big area, but once you get to know people, you realize how connected everybody is,” she said. “I really enjoy the people I get to work with.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0