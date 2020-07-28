Alceco to become sole owner of Ag Partners, an Iowa-based venture formed with Cargill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBERT CITY, Iowa -- Alceco, a co-op based in Albert City, Iowa, has signed a letter of intent to acquire full ownership of Ag Partners, LLC, on or around July 31.

Ag Partners has been a joint venture between Alceco and Cargill since its formation in 1997.

“We have very much appreciated the relationship we have had with Cargill," Jim Franzmeier, Alceco board chair, said in a statement. "While the ownership will change, we look forward to a continued strong relationship with Cargill through the Ag Partners’ rail facilities, grain marketing alternatives and feed ingredient needs."

Sheryl Wallace, president of Cargill North America Grain, said Cargill is "certain (Alceco's) ownership will provide long-term value to local farmers in the area and the ongoing relationship with Cargill."

Ag Partners provides products, services, and market access in the areas of grain, agronomy, feed, and petroleum.

The company’s locations include retail and wholesale agronomy outlets, grain/petroleum facilities, and feed mills throughout Iowa.

In Northwest Iowa, the co-op has locations in Albert City, Alta, Alton, Calumet, Fonda, Hartley, Hospers, Matlock, Nemaha, Newell, Royal, Sheldon and Sutherland.

