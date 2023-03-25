SIOUX CITY — Residential property owners in Sioux City can expect to see increases in assessed values for 2023.

That's according to a release from Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson who said this week "almost all properties will see an increase in assessed value for 2023 as 2022 was a sellers' market due to low inventory, and high demand leading to higher sale prices."

Erickson said real estate owners in town should see assessment notices in the mail within the next week. He then cautioned that assessment value increases don't automatically translate to taxes going up by the same amount.

"The assessed value is only one part of the equation that makes up a real estate tax bill," Erickson said. "The state rollback, which is in place to fight inflation and offset large increases, will be determined by the Iowa Department of Revenue in the fall of 2023. The local levies, which also play a role in real estate tax bills, will not be determined until early 2024."

A large number of apartments and multi-residential properties will be also be affected, according to Erickson. He noted "In the spring of 2022, the Iowa Department of Revenue ordered all multi-residential properties (apartment, nursing homes, trailer parks, and three-plus conversions) be revalued by an independent outside contractor."

In a companion newsletter on "woodburycountyiowa.gov/assessor_city," the average increase in residential evaluations for 2023 is estimated to be at about 22%.

"Some could see as high as 50%," the newsletter said.

The previous March, the Sioux City Council approved a FY 2023 property tax levy of $15.41, which was up from the FY 2022 levy of $14.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That resulted in property owners seeing an increase of $15 on $100,000 of assessed residential property and an increase of $88 on $100,000 of assessed business property.

Erickson said property owners can request an informal review of their assessment between April 2 and April 25 or file a petition with the local board of review between April 2 and April 30.

"Our office cannot lower your taxes, we can only address the assessed value," he said.

Addition info can also be found at "woodburycountyiowa.gov/assessor_city."