Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County delayed until 2024

The opening of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County has been delayed.

The facility, originally slated to open this year, has been delayed until 2024, said Trenton Albers, spokesman for the City of Papillion.

Amazon informed the city's mayor and City Council of the delay, citing supply chain issues, Albers said.

Construction on the building, which sits at the northeast corner of Nebraska 370 and 50, is nearly complete. Several approvals have been granted in the building process, including a sprinkler system, Albers said.

"From a city perspective," he said, "I think we still have a positive outlook on them launching."

The project is expected to employ 1,000 full-time workers who will work alongside robots to pick, pack and prepare items for delivery to front porches.

When the project was announced in the fall of 2020, the Greater Omaha Chamber estimated the facility would create a $203 million annual economic impact in the metro area.

Amazon declined to provide the cost of the robotics distribution center at the time of the announcement, but land for the facility sold to an Amazon affiliate for $12.3 million, according to county records.

In the meantime, Albers said, Amazon still has a presence in Sarpy County with a leased facility near 132nd Street and Cornhusker Road that operates as a local distribution center.

Nationally, the company is shifting its focus to completing sites that are considered the highest demand, Albers said. Officials told the city that if supply chain issues can be resolved sooner, the Papillion site may be launched prior to 2024.