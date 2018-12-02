SIOUX CITY -- The AMC Southern Hills 12 theater has all-new carpets, screens and speakers, and the heated reclining seats are so new they've barely been sat in.
The concession stand soon will sell loaded hot dogs, chicken-and-waffle sandwiches and flatbread pizza, and beer and hard liquor are available to patrons of legal age.
As movie theaters across the U.S. face headwinds from streaming services like Netflix and Hulu -- attendance has declined consistently since 2002, according to American Cinematographer -- AMC and other theater chains have focused their energy on patron experience. AMC, the world's largest first-run theater chain, entered the Sioux City market in late 2016 after buying the former Carmike Cinema chain.
AMC's multi-million-dollar renovations began in July, progressing in stages -- half the auditoriums closed off during one phase, and the other half closed off during a subsequent phase. Kimberly Sanden, AMC coordinator of corporate communications, said patrons are thrilled with the new leather seats.
"They're loving it," Sanden said.
Zachary Redenius and Chris Steemken, two patrons at an afternoon matinee of "Ralph Breaks the Internet," said they liked the comfy heated seats with foot rests. Steemken, who recently came back to Sioux City from Omaha, said he's excited about the new beverage options.
"I see they sell alcohol too, I didn't know that!" he said. "I drink beer."
The theater's new bar, AMC MacGuffins (named for an Alfred Hitchcock plot device) had a soft opening Friday night. Patrons age 21 and older can order beers, wine or cocktails before, during and after the movies from MacGuffins, which AMC terms an "adult beverage concept." And yes, the drinks are allowed inside the auditoriums.
Hundreds of AMC theaters now offer alcohol during movies, part of an industry-wide trend several years in the making. Sanden said MacGuffins even offers movie-themed cocktails: The AMC website advertised drinks called the "Uppercut" and "Sucker Punch," inspired by the latest Rocky film, "Creed II."
"(Theater chains) are noticing a need for it in the theaters, they notice their guests want it more," Sanden said of theaters selling alcohol. "They're coming out to spend a whole evening with us, we've got to give them everything. And we've learned our guests really love being able to grab a beer with their movie."
The theater's food offerings, now more closely resembling a drive-in restaurant than the traditional popcorn and candy, are also part of AMC's efforts to give the patrons more of what they want. The full menu will be rolled out this week.
The plush, heated, power-recliner seats in the auditoriums take up a lot more space, though: Sanden said overall seating capacity has declined about 60 percent.
"We've learned in the last 10 years that we can sacrifice quantity to bring in the quality," she said.
The 12 auditoriums currently have seating capacities between 47 and 74 people, with the smaller ones dedicated to lesser-known titles and the bigger ones set aside for blockbusters.
So far, the renovation costs have not been passed onto AMC customers, Sanden said. Ticket prices presently range from $5.87 to $11.22, depending on the showtime. AMC also offers a subscription-based service, Stubs A-List, which for $20 a month lets patrons see up to three movies a week. Roughly half a million people use the service, which competes with the better-known, but struggling, MoviePass subscription service.