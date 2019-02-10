SIOUX CITY -- Entrepalooza, an eight-day celebration of entrepreneurial spirit in Siouxland, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday with a presentation by local business owners titled, "All in the Family," exploring the history of longtime Sioux City businesses that remained family owned.
Panel members include Cy W. Chesterman of Chesterman Co., Garrett Smith of Jolly Time Popcorn, Steve Avery of Avery Brothers Sign Company, Bruce Kalin of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort, and Rusty Clark of Thorpe and Company Jewelers. The event will be hosted in the St. Francis Center on Briar Cliff’s campus and is organized by Briar Cliff’s Enactus team and sponsored by the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation. It is free and open to the public.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Morningside College will host Eloy Garza with his topic “Developing Your ‘Why’ in Order to Build Stronger Customer Loyalty.”
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sharks Boot Camp for Swimming with the Sharks finalists will be held at Western Iowa Tech Community College. The Small Business Development Center sponsors this event.
A Business Blender will be held in Onawa, Iowa at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Entitled “Three Ways to Make Your Customers FALL IN LOVE with Your Business”, the event will be held at Carrier Coffee & Tea Company, 928 10th St, Onawa.
Love a Local has returned for this year’s Entrepalooza on Thursday. Similar to Small Business Saturday, Love a Local encourages Siouxland shoppers to buy their Valentine’s Day gift from a locally owned business. They can then take a selfie of themselves and post it on the Love a Local Facebook page for a chance to win $100.
The small business where the winner’s purchase was made will also win $100. It began Feb. 1 and ends on Valentine’s Day. The small business must be located in Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Union, Dakota, and Thurston counties. Rules of the promotion are found on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/SiouxlandSmallBusiness. Love a Local is co-sponsored by America’s SBDC Iowa at Western Iowa Tech Community College, Kodeu Marketing, and the BCU Enactus team.
At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Entrepalooza heads to Makerspace at 1401 TriView for the Education Summit. “Launch It: Startup Competition” will be presented by Stacy Orndorff. Interested teachers, principals, superintendents and parents are invited to this event. This is sponsored by BCU Enactus and Makerspace.
Entrepalooza will stop in Le Mars Feb. 19 for Ice Cream Cocktails and Biz Tales. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. at P’s Pizza House, attendees will have a chance to network and brain-pick fellow entrepreneurs from Siouxland while treating yourself to ice cream cocktails in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.
On Feb. 20, Briar Cliff’s Enactus team will host the annual “Swimming with the Sharks” competition. Presentations and judging for the contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Briar Cliff’s St. Francis Center. Finalists will vie for mini-grants valued up to $4,000.
On Feb. 21, a series of events will be hosted at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. At 3 p.m., the Innovation Grow Competition, presented by BCU Enactus and Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO), will enable Siouxland high school students to pitch their business ideas to SCGO judges. The winning business receives cash awards. At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21, the Innovation Market, sponsored by SCGO and in connection with the Siouxland Chamber’s Rush Hour Connect, will follow.
Entrepreneurs and business leaders are invited to attend the event. Young professionals and others are encouraged to submit business ideas that will benefit Siouxland. Innovation Market is a venue for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas for businesses, community events and non-profits.