At 85, Ray Ward, founder of Ward Laboratory, is the Tom Osborne of soil

KEARNEY— As Ward Laboratory marks its 40th anniversary this week, people in agriculture are calling Ray Ward, the company’s founder, the prophet of soil testing.

“Ray loves to teach and does an excellent job explaining the science of soil fertility,” Kearney crop consultant Mark Kottmeyer said. “His presentations have informed and influenced countless producers, crop consultants and agriculturists across the United States.”

“He brought a tool to farmers,” added Keith Stafford, a crop and livestock producer from Kearney.

Ward and his wife, Jolene, arrived in Kearney in 1982. It was a dark time in agriculture as high interest rates, weak commodity markets and other factors knocked the farm economy to its knees.

Ward’s dream was to put his knowledge of soil health and fertility to work for farmers, but he faced a number of challenges. One was convincing farmers the value and necessity of testing their soil. Some of what he told them flew in the face of conventional knowledge. Producers were being advised to add extra nitrogen to their fields to ensure high yields, but Ward warned them to back off.

He told farmers that testing would show them their soil had residual fertilizer, so it was possible to apply less fertilizer. Doing so improved yields, reined in costs and helped reduce unhealthy nitrates in groundwater and streams.

Ward spread his message about soil testing at multiple levels. He talked about soil testing on the radio. He served on the board of the Central Nebraska Natural Resources District. He became a sought-after speaker in the Midwest, in the U.S. and overseas.

He also taught an agronomy class at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Our relationship goes back at least 30 years,” said Charles Bicak, the senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UNK. Bicak’s advanced degrees are in plant science and range management.

He said Ward’s stature as a soil testing expert is well-known. “It goes to his fine relationship with so many growers and producers in the area.”

Those who have worked closely with Ward said it is easy for audiences to see he is so knowledgeable. His low-key, humble style makes it easy for listeners to absorb Ward’s complex topics.

“Ray was able to start at the level of the producers. How he spoke seemed so natural to them, and when he finished speaking, they discovered, ‘Hey, I’ve just learned something,’” said Jim Schepers, a USDA ag researcher in Lincoln.

Schepers grew up in Shelton and managed a large federal ag research facility in the area.

He said he was around when Ray and Jolene Ward decided to expand Ward Labs from a three-car garage into a larger building.

It was a challenging period in agriculture, Schepers said. The Wards were also challenged. They both worked long hours growing the company. Jolene held down the office, and Ray expanded his role to include a focus on the business side of things.

Ward Labs had developed a reputation for timely and accurate testing, and volume was growing by the thousands per month.

“Ray was very gracious with his time, but now and then he would try to help too much,” Schepers said.

Retired banker Ron Bielenberg wrote the loan for the Wards’ first lab. “It probably wasn’t the best time to start a business, but he had a good plan, and he understood the business, and they both worked hard.”

Bielenberg said the Wards also contributed to the community through their membership in organizations and work on special events. Ray chaired the chamber’s annual Gateway Farm Expo for several years and served on the board of the region’s NRD board.

Kottmeyer, the consultant who owns Central States Agronomics, said Ray Ward was a conduit for new customers. As farmers embraced a more scientific approach to agriculture, they sought out more knowledge, which was good for consultants.

“There are times when I have questions about soil fertility, and there’s no one who is more knowledgeable than Ray Ward. He’s in it for the farmer. That’s where his information flows.”

Stafford said the technical knowledge possessed by people like Ward and Kottmeyer has contributed greatly to the success of Nebraska agriculture.

“Yields have continually improved,” Stafford said. “I’ve always said that growing is easy with the technology we have.”

Kottmeyer said it was fortunate for Nebraska farmers that Ward Labs arrived in Kearney during the farm crisis of the 1980s.

“It was a tough time in agriculture, and we were doing everything we could just to get through to the next year,” Kottmeyer said. “Basically, in tough times soil testing is even more important than in good times because you’re trying to control costs and maximize yields.”

Steve Mercer of Double M Farms near Kearney said Ward’s message to use just enough fertilizer is especially important this year. Costs of fertilizer have tripled along with the costs of other inputs, so watching expenses could determine if this is a year for profits or losses.

“We farmers were a little apprehensive at first, but soil testing is showing we can make a drastic difference,” Mercer said.

He said testing also helped farmers improve their stewardship after it was discovered that excess fertilizer was leeching into groundwater, creating a dangerous health threat. Nitrate concentrations were four times the federal limit.

Led by the state’s network of NRDs, farmers tested water and soil so that they would avoid over-fertilizing. Mercer said the results have been positive. “We’ve been able to reduce that nitrate level. We’re gradually reducing it.”

Multiple people encouraged Ward to establish a lab in Nebraska, including Kottmeyer. He said he was surprised when Ward told him he was ready to move to Nebraska, but he wanted to locate in Hastings.

“He said he was going to put it in Hastings, but (Kearney contractor) Jerry Schmidt and I convinced him to come to Kearney,” Kottmeyer said.

Ward Laboratories is “the granddaddy” among the nation’s soil testing labs, ag researcher Schepers said. “And in agriculture, Ray Ward’s name is about as famous as Tom Osborne’s.”