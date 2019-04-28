{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Total Motors recently opened the doors of its new Sales & Service Center at 1001 Eighth St. SE in Orange City.

The new location, open Monday through Saturday, offers close to 50 to 75 pre-owned vehicles, a trained vehicle specialist, technicians in the service department who offer a number of services, a waiting room, shuttle service, and local pick-up and delivery of vehicles. A Limited Lifetime Powertrain Warranty and financing are available. 

A ribbon cutting is expected in the future, and Total Motors will host a Chamber Event following the Tulip Festival in May. 

