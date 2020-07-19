Axe-throwing businesses carve a niche in Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- As recently as last fall, there were no public establishments in Sioux City where people could gather to huck an axe at a wooden target.

Now there are two such places.

Woody's Axe Throwing, 1227 Fourth St., opened June 1, two months later than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Axe to Grind, 2101 Hamilton Blvd., opened in mid-December but had to shut down from mid-March to mid-May because of the pandemic.

For Terry Nelson, the proprietor of Woody's, it all began in June of last year. He and a friend were at Okoboji in a boat when a cloudburst forced them to dock. They went into town and visited a newly opened axe-throwing establishment. They liked it.

"Within a couple days, my best friend was with me, and he says, 'Hey, you need to open one of these up!'" Nelson said. "I've always been kind of entrepreneurial."

He opened his first Woody's location in Brookings, South Dakota, in January, and he'd like to open a third in Mankato, Minnesota.

Axe to Grind, meanwhile, traces its history a little further back -- the chain was founded in 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas, and now has locations in Sioux City, Wichita and Loveland, Colorado, plus the location in Manhattan.