Baxter sells 4 dealerships in Nebraska

Omaha-based Baxter on Wednesday announced the sale of four of its Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships, including the Lincoln store at 6601 Telluride Drive, which is near the 27th Street exit on Interstate 80.

Edwards Auto Group of Council Bluffs, Iowa, bought the four dealerships but subsequently sold two of them, including the Lincoln dealership, which is now owned by Sid Dillon. Edwards also sold the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership in Papillion to H&H Auto, but will retain the locations at 180th Street and West Dodge Road in Omaha as well as one in Bellevue.

Baxter has owned the Lincoln Dodge dealership since 1993.

The news follows Baxter’s March acquisition of Toyota of Colorado Springs. Additionally, Baxter opened Baxter Subaru La Vista in July 2021 and Subaru of Olathe in Olathe, Kansas, in 2020, and built two new dealership buildings and a new corporate headquarters, all in Omaha, over recent years.

Mickey Anderson, president and chief executive officer at Baxter Auto Group, said in a news release that the company has been focused on expansion, with recent dealership openings and acquisitions.

“With strong demand for established, profitable dealerships, our team determined that this was an appropriate time to divest of these stores. This transaction is consistent with our long-term plan for geographic diversity,” Anderson said.

Baxter will continue to own Baxter Toyota at 8600 S. 33rd St. in Lincoln.

The purchase of the former Baxter Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram gives Sid Dillon three locations in Lincoln. It owns a Buick-Nissan-Hyundai dealership at 2627 Kendra Lane and a pre-owned dealership at 5730 O St.