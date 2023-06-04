SIOUX CITY — The Benson Building, a six-story brick-and-terracotta structure at the corner of Seventh and Douglas streets in downtown Sioux City, is in the process of being transformed into luxury apartments and commercial spaces.

When finished, the building will have 83 one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from a little under 700 square feet to more than 1,500 square feet, and more than 16,000 square feet of commercial space. The apartments will be called the "Benson Lofts."

Plans call for the apartments to be ready by Nov. 1, said Brandi Jorgensen, an owner-broker with the J&M Real Estate Group of Dakota Dunes. Jorgensen co-owns the building with Sioux City developer Steve Nelson, of Nelson Construction & Development, along with some other investors. Jorgensen is also on the project's development team and will also be the realtor for the building's commercial spaces, and will be on the property management team for the apartments.

The commercial space should also be ready to lease by Nov. 1 or possibly sooner, Jorgenson said.

The current owners of the building purchased it at the end of 2019 for $350,000. The renovations began a little more than a year ago.

Warnock Building c. 1930 The Warnock Building, later renamed the Benson Building, is shown circa 1930. The building changed its name to the Benson Building in the summ…

The 103-year-old building will be completely transformed, Jorgensen said, but with great care taken to maintain its historical integrity. When finished, it should look largely as it did when it was new.

Few if any expenses are being spared in the roughly $26 million project, Jorgenson said -- everything from the replacing and restoring the building's cornices and tilework to tuckpointing the masonry and installing custom-made windows. This attention to historic detail, coupled with the ambitious scope of the project, contributed to a somewhat lengthy renovation process.

The owners received around $10 million in national and state historic preservation tax credits, along with local grants and local tax abatements.

"It's a historic renovation, and so we do have to meet all of the requirements for the national and the state historic preservation offices," Jorgenson said. "And so, a lot of the items take quite a long time to fabricate. Windows, for example, were about 56 to 72 weeks out to fabricate."

Work on the interiors of the apartments is ongoing.

"We're actually just putting in the light fixtures, doing the painting, and getting all the cabinetry and flooring installed," Jorgenson said.

The apartments will boast polished concrete and tiled floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in each unit.

Benson Building The front entrance of the Benson Building, 705 Douglas St. is shown in this file photo.

Big changes, big challenges

In the back of the building, excavations are underway for a heated underground parking garage, complete with a bicycle repair and bicycle storage station, a dog-washing station and a small dog park at the surface level. (As is the case with most upscale modern apartment buildings, pets will be welcome at the Benson Lofts.)

One of the most significant changes to the Benson Building will be the addition of a large skylight on the interior of the building, which will allow additional sunlight into the apartments on the third through the sixth floors.

Perhaps the most daunting challenge that confronts developers trying to transform a commercial building -- like the Benson -- into apartments is sunlight, or lack thereof.

Commercial buildings are often built with a vast footprint; the interior work spaces are lit artificially, with windows on the exterior walls to let in natural light where possible. While this arrangement suffices as a workplace, residents tend to find living spaces with insufficient sunlight depressing.

"The exterior of the building has a lot of natural light, with all of the windows, but the interior portions were office space," Jorgenson said.

Benson Building circa 1970s The rear of the Benson Building, shown here in about the late 1970s, is shown.

So the owners carved out a big skylight.

"It was about an $800,000 endeavor, to get some natural light into those interior units," Jorgenson said. "Completely worth it."

Due to the challenges of carving apartments into the building while maintaining structural elements like columns and adding a skylight, the Benson's apartments will have 18 different floor plans. In a nod to the building's historical use as an auto dealership, the apartment floor plans are named for iconic Ford vehicles -- there's a Model T floor plan, a Model A, a Lincoln, an F-150, a Thunderbird, a Mustang, and so on.

The building's old car elevator, still intact, will remain where it is.

The rooftop of the building, once an unused or under-used resource in most urban structures, will have a fitness center and a patio-type space, available to tenants and for private event rentals to non-tenants.

Benson Building circa 1947 The Benson Building is shown circa 1947.

Benson Building The front side of the Benson Building, 705 Douglas St. is shown in this file photo.

The owners have already received inquiries about the commercial space.

"We've had a couple of larger, national firms, and we have a coffee shop-wine bar client that's interested in putting in a coffee shop and wine bar," Jorgenson said. "And the other one is basically office space, like higher-end office space, that they're looking for."

The Benson Building, originally known as the Warnock Building, was built in 1920 by the contractor W.A. Klinger for his father-in-law, the automobile dealer William Warnock, at the time one of the city's wealthiest residents. The building was the first major commercial undertaking of Klinger, a recent World War I veteran who led the Sioux City construction firm that still bears his name.

The brick and terra-cotta building was originally home to Warnock's automobile dealership -- though they're unheard-of today, multi-floor downtown automobile dealerships were relatively common in the 1920s. A series of ornate, cream-colored W letters on the first-floor exterior of the building, which remain in place, stood for Warnock.