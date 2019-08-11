SIOUX CITY -- Dave Bernstein rattles off a list of things that make Sioux City attractive to potential large employers -- the Missouri River, Interstate 29, access to three major railroads and ample power.
"We have a great situation, we have a major river, which is very beneficial for potentially transportation but also a source of water for cooling," said Bernstein, a Sioux City businessman who recently ended a lengthy tenure on the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board.
But local leaders often don’t promote those attributes, Bernstein said.
"I think, as a community, we squander them," he said.
Local efforts to lure new businesses have slowed in recent years, he said. Without additional development, he worries how the tri-state area will fare in the next economic downturn.
"Two, three years from now, the unemployment rate is not going to be as low as it is right now, I don't believe," Bernstein said. "And, at some point, how do you keep growing the community? Are we just going to say, 'We've got enough jobs, we've got enough businesses?’ "
Bernstein noted the city of Sioux City won state certification for a industrial site in the Southbridge Business Park. The 120-acre site was formerly the 27 Flags golf course.
But he cited Woodbury County, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative, a public-private economic development group, as doing too little to develop additional shovel-ready sites, including a so-called "mega site." The IEDA defines a mega site as having at least 1,000 contiguous acres and access to utilities, rail and other transportation.
Local leaders have struggled for years on how to assemble such a large site, as well as how to pay for it. An unincorporated area between Port Neal and the Southbridge Business Park, just south of Sioux Gateway Airport, has been eyed as the most logical place.
Land-purchase options are estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $1 million. So far, county officials have resisted financing it with a portion of the increased property taxes from the $2 billion expansion of CF Industries' fertilizer complex at Port Neal.
“CF dropped a massive project in the county,” Bernstein said. “They're getting a huge windfall in property tax from that. A reasonable business-minded person would say, 'Let's invest at least part of that in trying to grow things even more.' The county seems to be saying, 'Let's just take all that and work on maybe some roads and lowering taxes.' It's very shortsighted."
Bernstein’s mega site comments are similar to those Iowa economic development director Debi Durham made to The Journal earlier in the year. Durham, a former Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, said the county “needs to be more active” on the mega site development.
At that time, Keith Radig, the county board chair, pushed back on that notion, saying county officials were working through county tax increment financing revenues in an effort to acquire a plot of land large enough for mega site status.
Bernstein said prospective large employers looking to locate in the Sioux City area could be put off by having to purchase and assemble land for a site on their own.
The Sioux City area also faces competition from other large cities in the state. Cedar Rapids has developed the first mega site certified by the IEDA, and other cities are pursuing sites as well, he said.
Bernstein, co-owner of State Steel, served on what is now called the Iowa Economic Development Authority for more than a decade. He was first appointed to a four-year term on the board by then-Gov. Chet Culver in 2007.
Gov. Terry Branstad reappointed Bernstein to the 11-member board in 2015.
The board's duties include approving millions of dollars in tax credit incentives to new or expanding businesses. Bernstein's tenure coincided with several massive developments and business expansions across the state.
Bernstein praised the work of the IEDA and his fellow board members.
“Debi and her staff do a phenomenal job with that department,” he said of Durham, who was reappointed to lead the department by Gov. Kim Reynolds. “It really comes across as a non-partisan board, and it functioned very, very well. Folks on that board ended up being very diligent and took it all seriously.”
CF was one of two massive fertilizer plant projects granted millions of dollars of incentives from the IEDA board during his tenure.
The other was the Iowa Fertilizer Company, a $3 billion project near the small southeast Iowa town of Wever that received about $110 million state incentives.
“Certainly it was the most critically-reviewed deal,” Bernstein said, while defending Iowa Fertilizer as an economic juggernaut for a region of the state that needed such a boost.
More recently, the IEDA board approved incentives for the Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City, another project that came under some public criticism.
"The state's goal with economic development is to increase the wealth of all Iowans, and so I think a lot of people locally were mad at us for approving that project,” he said. “However it fully fit within the scope of what the IEDA and the programs are there for. We were happy to approve that job, and I think in the end that job raised the overall hourly wage within Siouxland."