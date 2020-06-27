Bishop Heelan junior runs his own company, making spools for water mats

In the winter of 2018, Saltzman brought an early prototype of his spool to Briar Cliff University's "Swimming with the Sharks" business idea competition -- his product came in second. There weren't a lot of other teenagers in the contest.

"I think the closest person in age to me was like 32, maybe," Saltzman said.

About a year after his first prototypes were developed, Saltzman applied for a patent. Competing designs for similar products, Saltzman said, lack the features of his -- including its buoyancy (if the spool goes in the water, it won't sink), and the fact that it's all one piece. It's also cheaper than similar products on the market.

The mats are American-made, the result of collaboration between Saltzman and Fimco Industries in North Sioux City and a fabricator in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Unusually for an up-and-coming startup, Aqua Spool has no website. That's because Saltzman only has the capacity to make roughly 70 or 75 spools a week at present -- the company (he does a lot of the fabrication work himself) could become overwhelmed by a flood of online orders. He is still in high school, after all.

"We don't have the production capability right now," Shennen Saltzman said. "That will come with time."