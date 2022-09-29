BlackRock buys Lincoln dental software company

One of the world's largest investment funds has purchased a majority interest in a Lincoln-based digital dentistry platform.

Paradigm Oral Health said Thursday that BlackRock Long Term Private Capital acquired a majority interest in the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackRock Long Term Private Capital is a fund run by BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset management firm.

Paradigm Oral Health, which was founded in 2018 by Dr. David Rallis, a Lincoln oral surgeon, offers a practice management system for oral surgery firms.

“We are pleased to invest in Paradigm, which has established itself as an industry defining platform for the development and delivery of next-generation oral health solutions," Colm Lanigan, Head of BlackRock LTPC, Americas, said in a news release.

The company said it plans to keep existing management in place and partner with it to grow operations. "We look forward to partnering with Dr. David Rallis and the entire Paradigm team,” Lanigan said.

"Aligning our company with world-class partners, first InTandem Capital and now BlackRock LTPC, has allowed Paradigm to emerge as a leader," Rallis said in the release. "We are humbled by the opportunity to partner with BlackRock LTPC and excited to work with Colm Lanigan and his team as we continue to advance Paradigm as the global leader in oral surgery.”

This is BlackRock's second investment in a Lincoln-based company in just the past few months. In July, the company participated in a $300 million investment in Monolith, a company that produces carbon black at a plant near Hallam.