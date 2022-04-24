Blank canvas: Many possibilities for Ho-Chunk's properties on Historic Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY -- With its acquisition a little more than a year ago of a set of properties in the 1000 block of Fourth Street, Ho-Chunk, Inc. became a major owner of historic properties in one of downtown Sioux City's most popular districts.

The purchase marked the end of an era for the seller, the Aalfs family -- whose manufacturing operations had been headquartered in the largest of the buildings -- and a milestone for the ascendant Ho-Chunk, the wildly successful economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The four buildings, for which Ho-Chunk paid a little more than $3.2 million, are home to bars, restaurants and retail outlets, and a number of apartments, some occupied, others uninhabited and in need of renovation.

In the 13-plus months since Ho-Chunk took possession of the properties, much of the tribal corporation's energies have been focused on WarHorse Gaming, the Ho-Chunk subsidiary that's working to develop casinos at racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City, said Ho-Chunk Chief Investment Officer Dennis Johnson.

Still, plans have been put into motion for several of the Fourth Street properties, all of which have lucrative apartment spaces on the upper floors.

The Journal spoke with Johnson this week about what's coming down the pipeline for the Historic Fourth properties.

1019-24 Fourth St.

This painted brick building with decorative arched windows, which housed M's on Fourth prior to the restaurant's closure last year, was built sometime between 1890 and 1897. County property records list 1890 as the construction date.

Johnson said the main floor, where M's was, has been leased "to an owner, a local entity" that will operate an undisclosed restaurant there. It's unclear when the eatery will open.

"They haven't announced, I am not at liberty to announce who that is," Johnson said. "But they do have a concept that they are putting together for the main floor, that would be a restaurant-oriented venture."

The two apartments on the second level, meanwhile, will probably be renovated during "the next year or two." Johnson described the apartments, in their current state, as "fairly basic," and "not ultra-modern by any means."

The west-facing exterior wall of the building suffered damage in a wind storm earlier this year, losing some of its stucco material and exposing the wooden substrate. Johnson said Ho-Chunk is working on getting that repaired.

"It's in a historic district, so you have to have certain approvals and things on how we're fixing it. So that'll be some repair work going on here over the next, probably starting in the next few weeks, after we get some of those final approvals," he said.

1005 Fourth St.

Formerly the offices of Aalfs Manufacturing, this five-story brick-and-stone edifice from 1890 is also known as the Boston Block. It is, perhaps, the crown jewel of Ho-Chunk's Fourth Street properties, being the largest and most imposing at 66,544 square feet of leasable space.

"That one, we're farther into the planning process. We are working on the architectural design, and are working to finalize some floor plans and layouts," Johnson said.

The top three floors will be used for apartments -- 35 of them, per Ho-Chunk's plans -- with construction starting this summer.

The second floor will be used as office space.

The main level, meanwhile, has potential written all over it. "It's completely open and available, so if somebody's got a great restaurant concept or something, it would fit perfectly in that location," Johnson said.

1016-24 Fourth St.

The Lee Block, a wide brick structure built in 1910 or 1911, is home to several of Historic Fourth Street's most popular destinations, among them SoHo Kitchen and Bar, Buffalo Alice, Antiques on Fourth and Beth's Flowers.

"I think everything on the main floor is gonna stay business as usual, and we've got some great tenants, so we hope they keep operating and wanting to stay. That's a win-win for us," Johnson said.

The upper floor of the Lee Block contains around 23 small-ish apartments, most of which are occupied, Johnson said. In late 2023 or 2024, Ho-Chunk is planning to renovate those units.

1010-12 Fourth St.

This four-story brick-and-stonework building dating to 1885 (or possibly 1889) is known as the Major Block. The 13,088-square-foot building is home to Major's Sportsbar on the main floor.

The ground floor, Johnson said, is likewise "business as usual, happy tenants we're good with there."

The upper floors of the Major Block haven't been occupied in decades and are in need of rehabilitation, Johnson said. Probably in 2024 or thereabouts, Ho-Chunk will undertake a "complete renovation" of the upper floors, creating what Johnson described as "cool urban lofts." He estimated the upper floors could have 15 or so apartments when the project is complete.

418 Iowa St.

This 1915 brick building, a couple blocks from the Fourth Street property cluster, was purchased by Ho-Chunk for $315,000 in a separate transaction that closed about six months prior to the Aalfs sale.

Formerly the Interstate Mechanical building, the property is currently used for Ho-Chunk maintenance-shop operations, though it's available as a leasing opportunity should a lessee with a business idea come calling.

Johnson described it as a "blank canvas."

"That, long-term, would probably be a good entertainment-type venue," he said. "Just a half-block off Historic Fourth Street."

Should no new opportunities materialize for the building, Johnson said demolition and redevelopment is also on the table.

"We haven't gotten too deep into it, but that building, if there's no defined better, highest use for it in the next year or two, that is a candidate to maybe do a new building on," he said.

