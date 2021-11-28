Bomgaars providing free health and safety kits to Sioux City area schools

SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars, in partnership with the True Value Foundation, announced this month it is providing free health and safety kits to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools and Sioux City's West High School, East High School, North High School and Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School through the Foundation’s Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.

True Value is a Bomgaars supplier. The True Value Foundation is their philanthropic arm.

To ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, administrators and staff at their local school, Bomgaars True Value is donating kits comprised of hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, KN-95 masks and hand soap, according to a press release from Bomgaars.

At the beginning of the pandemic, True Value Manufacturing retooled its EasyCare paint production facility in Cary, Illinois, to produce FDA-approved hand sanitizer and other essential cleaning products to meet unprecedented nationwide consumer demand for health and cleaning essentials.

In August, the True Value Foundation decided to go even further to address growing public need for these products as schools reopen by launching the Educational Heroes Safety campaign. This collaborative effort between the Company and its independent retailers aims to keep America’s kids learning while keeping our frontline educational heroes safe.

