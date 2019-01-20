SIOUX CITY -- Associates for Psychological and Therapy Services (A.P.T.S.) has has relocated its office from the Indian Hills Shopping Center to 1106 Historic Fourth Street, Suite 205.
Therapist Karen Wall, retired last year. A.P.T.S. hired two new therapists, Melissa Jenkins and Adam H. Smith.
Jenkins and Smith join the other providers at A.P.T.S., Michael P. Baker and Aaron M. Baker.
Aaron Baker is proceeding through his dissertation and expects to have his Ph.D. by May 2020.
A.P.T.S. has been providing counseling and psychological services in Siouxland for more than 30 years.