AKRON, Iowa -- Mike Hohenstein, advisory board chair of the Akron Community Foundation (ACF), an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, has announced a gift of $100,000 to the endowment fund.
With this donation, the foundation now has more than $800,000 in assets.
The additional gifts and continued growth of the ACF endowment will ensure that the Akron Community Foundation will be able to award grants to benefit the Akron community in perpetuity.
ACF runs a yearly grant process, and local nonprofits and units of local government that serve the Akron community can apply for a grant. ACF is currently accepting grant applications until Feb. 1.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants in the areas of arts and culture, civic affairs, education, health, and human services. Priority consideration is given to projects that enhance the quality of life in Akron, address present and emerging needs, leverage other funds or resources, provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people, and encourage volunteerism.
Applications are accepted online at www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org under the affiliate tab. Questions about the application process should be directed to the ACF Administrative Office within the Siouxland Community Foundation at (712) 293-3303.