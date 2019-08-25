SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Beck Engineering, Inc., with offices in Spirit Lake and Cherokee, Iowa, was recently named to the 2019 PSMJ Resources Circle of Excellence as one of the top-performing architecture and engineering firms in the nation for the second straight year.
PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world's leading authority on the effective management of architecture and engineering firms, designed the Circle of Excellence to highlight successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as productivity, business development, staff growth, turnover, profitability, overhead management and cash flow.
The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20 percent of participants in PSMJ's annual architecture/engineering Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 performance metrics.
Beck Engineering provides civil engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying services to cities, schools, counties and the private sector.
The firm will receive recognition at the A/E/C THRIVE 2019 Conference: The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for the A/E/C Firm Leaders on Oct. 2-4, in New Orleans.