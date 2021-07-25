Beck Engineering opens new locations in Sioux Center and Orange City

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Beck Engineering announced last month the opening of two new locations.

The Sioux Center office is at 1520 N. Main Ave., Studio Suites A and B; the Orange City office is at 620 Eighth St. SE, according to a press release from Beck.

Beck, which also has offices in Spirit Lake and Cherokee, Iowa, provides civil engineering, land surveying and landscape architectural services. The firm was involved in several major projects in the Iowa Great Lakes area, including major upgrades at the Berkley Bedell State Pier in Arnolds Park.