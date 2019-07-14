{{featured_button_text}}
Briar & Bow

Rich Stolpe, owner of Briar & Bow, makes arrows in his shop on Pearl Street in this 2013 Journal file photo. Stolpe has moved the business to a Highway 20 location. 

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Ritch Stolpe, founder and owner of Briar & Bow Archery, formerly located in downtown Sioux City,​ has announced the relocation of the business to 1913​ Highway 20, less than five minutes east of Sioux City's Menards.

Ritch Stolpe

Stolpe

Briar & Bow remained downtown and has served the area's archers and ​bowhunting enthusiasts for 43 years.

Stolpe is a 1968​ graduate of Sioux City East High School and a 1972​ graduate of Morningside College. Stolpe served as president of the​ Sioux Bowmen Archery Club, founded Tryhedron Bowhunters​ Association, founded and published Midwest Bowhunter Magazine for​ over 14 years and is a lifelong member of the Iowa​ Bowhunters Association, having served on their board for a number of years.​

Briar & Bow continues to work with the area's colleges, schools and scouting​ organizations providing shooting facilities and instruction. For additional​ information, interested parties are invited to visit the website at www.briarandbow.com

