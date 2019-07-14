SIOUX CITY -- Ritch Stolpe, founder and owner of Briar & Bow Archery, formerly located in downtown Sioux City, has announced the relocation of the business to 1913 Highway 20, less than five minutes east of Sioux City's Menards.
Briar & Bow remained downtown and has served the area's archers and bowhunting enthusiasts for 43 years.
Stolpe is a 1968 graduate of Sioux City East High School and a 1972 graduate of Morningside College. Stolpe served as president of the Sioux Bowmen Archery Club, founded Tryhedron Bowhunters Association, founded and published Midwest Bowhunter Magazine for over 14 years and is a lifelong member of the Iowa Bowhunters Association, having served on their board for a number of years.
Briar & Bow continues to work with the area's colleges, schools and scouting organizations providing shooting facilities and instruction. For additional information, interested parties are invited to visit the website at www.briarandbow.com