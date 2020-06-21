Briar Cliff awarded grant to develop studio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University was recently awarded a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services to develop a One Button Digital Media Creation Studio in Bishop Mueller Library.

Beginning in September 2020, the $41,167 grant will help create and equip a new studio to provide a facility for students, faculty, staff and community members, according to a press release from the university. The studio will offer equipment for video and audio production.

The One Button Digital Media Creation Studio will also be available for faculty to record lectures to support remote learning needs.

University Librarian Breanne Kirsch is the project director for this grant.

