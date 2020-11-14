Briar Cliff receives $1.67M federal TRIO grant

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has received a federal TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant from the U.S. Department of Education totaling $1.67 million for five years, $333,500 annually, to help more students succeed in and graduate from college.

Briar Cliff University was first awarded this grant in 1990, according to a Briar Cliff press release.

SSS helps college students who are low income, first generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree), or students with disabilities. The array of services the grant provides is comprehensive and includes academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance.

The SSS program began in 1968 and is one of the eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.

