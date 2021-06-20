Briar Cliff's media communications program ranked among the nation's best

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University's media communications program was ranked 17th in the nation by the Bachelor's Degree Center.

The Bachelor's Degree Center is an organization that aims to help students find programs best suited for them. The Bachelor's Degree Center creates its rankings by researching on-campus digital communications programs from accredited, reputable institutions, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.

"I am very pleased for our alumni, our faculty -- present and previous -- and our current students," Michael Crowley, chair of the media communications department at Briar Cliff, said in the press release.

