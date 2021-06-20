 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briar Cliff's media communications program ranked among the nation's best
0 Comments

Briar Cliff's media communications program ranked among the nation's best

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University's media communications program was ranked 17th in the nation by the Bachelor's Degree Center. 

The Bachelor's Degree Center is an organization that aims to help students find programs best suited for them. The Bachelor's Degree Center creates its rankings by researching on-campus digital communications programs from accredited, reputable institutions, according to a press release from Briar Cliff. 

"I am very pleased for our alumni, our faculty -- present and previous -- and our current students," Michael Crowley, chair of the media communications department at Briar Cliff, said in the press release. 

Briar Cliff logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Levine Cleaners to close after 70 years as owners start retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News