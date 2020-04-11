Brown Wegher launches MBW Construction and Engineering

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brown Wegher Construction has announced the launch of MBW Construction and Engineering.
MBW Construction and Engineering is a new division focused on providing design build expertise at the national level, offering solutions for food processing facilities, refrigerated warehouses, industrial manufacturing facilities, and critical facility maintenance, according to a press release from the firm.
MBW will also serve the local area in design and building of a wide range of project types.
