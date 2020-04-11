Brown Wegher launches MBW Construction and Engineering
View Comments

Brown Wegher launches MBW Construction and Engineering

{{featured_button_text}}
MBW logo

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brown Wegher Construction has announced the launch of MBW Construction and Engineering. 

MBW Construction and Engineering is a new division focused on providing design build expertise at the national level, offering solutions for food processing facilities, refrigerated warehouses, industrial manufacturing facilities, and critical facility maintenance, according to a press release from the firm. 

MBW will also serve the local area in design and building of a wide range of project types.

Brown Wegher Construction welcomes Steffen as project manager
Cole Croston, former Patriots offensive lineman, settles into new role as a business banker
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News