 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Bank gives $25,000 to Pier Center for Autism
View Comments

Central Bank gives $25,000 to Pier Center for Autism

{{featured_button_text}}
Pier Center for Autism (copy)

The Pier Center for Autism in Sioux City is hoping to have its new, 11,600-square-foot facility on Stadium Drive completed by April 2021. A rendering of the facility is shown here. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Central Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Pier Center for Autism in Sioux City.

The donation will be used to help cover construction costs for the center’s new $1.5 million, 11,600-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility at 3895 Stadium Drive.

The project will allow the Pier Center to double its capacity, and expand and grow its services in the area.

The Pier Center for Autism was founded in 2012 and is the only clinic of its type in the region. It serves roughly 60 families, while another 60 families are on its waiting list. 

Construction on the new facility is expected to wrap up in April. The new building boasts a gymnasium and a mock apartment with a kitchen and laundry room, which will be used to teach the children and young adults in the program how to cook, clean and wash clothes. 

Pier Center for Autism hopes new $1.5M facility will be complete by spring
Local nonprofit leaders remember philanthropist Ginny Peterson: 'She just did the right thing, all the time'
Northeast Community College gets record $15M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News