Central Bank gives $25,000 to Pier Center for Autism

SIOUX CITY -- Central Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Pier Center for Autism in Sioux City.

The donation will be used to help cover construction costs for the center’s new $1.5 million, 11,600-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility at 3895 Stadium Drive.

The project will allow the Pier Center to double its capacity, and expand and grow its services in the area.

The Pier Center for Autism was founded in 2012 and is the only clinic of its type in the region. It serves roughly 60 families, while another 60 families are on its waiting list.

Construction on the new facility is expected to wrap up in April. The new building boasts a gymnasium and a mock apartment with a kitchen and laundry room, which will be used to teach the children and young adults in the program how to cook, clean and wash clothes.

