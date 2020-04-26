CENTURY 21 ProLink announces agent awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, have announced the first quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.

Thirty-one CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Virtual Quarterly Awards Breakfast. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Barb Maxon and Chad Gritzmaker.

The Platinum Award was awarded to Tammy Doyel, Jason Geary, Derrick Wiebe and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jim Gergeni and Lisa Croston.)

Claiming the Gold Award were Jesse Derrick, Julie Hurt, Ellen Kaplan, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna and Kameron Pope.

Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Bob Davis, Marge Delzell, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Lisa Sissel and Rob Valdovinos.

The Bronze Award winners were Marceta Claypool, Brittini Fergen, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Brenda Janssen, Brooke Olmstead, Kylie Petty, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl and Shane Van De Steeg.

