CENTURY 21 ProLink announces agent awards
View Comments

CENTURY 21 ProLink announces agent awards

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 ProLink, have announced the first quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.  

Lisa Croston

Croston
Kyle Kelly

Kelly
Barb Maxon

Maxon
Chad Gritzmaker

Gritzmaker

Thirty-one CENTURY 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Virtual Quarterly Awards Breakfast.  Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Barb Maxon and Chad Gritzmaker.

Tammy Doyel

Doyel
Jason Geary

Geary
Derrick Wiebe

Wiebe
Christine Stultz

Stultz
Jim Gergeni

Gergeni

The Platinum Award was awarded to Tammy Doyel, Jason Geary, Derrick Wiebe and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jim Gergeni and Lisa Croston.)

Jesse Derrick

Derrick
Julie Hurt

Hurt
Ellen Kaplan

Kaplan
Jessica Kern

Kern
Kyle Kovarna

Kovarna
Kameron Pope

Pope

Claiming the Gold Award were Jesse Derrick, Julie Hurt, Ellen Kaplan, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna and Kameron Pope.

Terri Bobian

Bobian
Bob Davis

Davis
Marge Delzell

Delzell
Vanessa Lefler-Larned

Lefler-Larned
Tiffany Pech-Williams

Pech-Williams
Lisa Sissel

Sissel
Rob Valdovinos

Valdovinos

Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Bob Davis, Marge Delzell, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Lisa Sissel and Rob Valdovinos.

Marceta Claypool

Claypool
Brittini Fergen

Fergen
Barbie Albenesius Heyl

Albenesius Heyl
Michele Ivener

Ivener
Brenda Janssen

Janssen
Brooke Olmstead

Olmstead
Kylie Petty

Kylie Petty
Nancy Sweeney

Sweeney
Kyle Uhl

Uhl
Shane Van De Steeg

Van De Steeg

The Bronze Award winners were Marceta Claypool, Brittini Fergen, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Brenda Janssen, Brooke Olmstead, Kylie Petty, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl and Shane Van De Steeg.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News