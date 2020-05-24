Century 21 Real Estate recognizes ProLink agents, offices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of Century 21 ProLink, announced its office and agents have received 2019 production and commitment to service awards from Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the world’s largest residential real estate organization.

Barb Maxon was recognized for reaching Centurion Producer following her 2019 sales success. Additionally, Maxon was awarded the President’s Award for achieving outstanding production and quality service in 2019.

Julie Hurt and Kylie Petty were honored for achieving the Masters Diamond Award. Eric Banks, Marceta Claypool, Jesse Derrick, Kyle Kovarna and Tiffany Pech-Williams were awarded the Masters Emerald Producer Award; and receiving the Masters Ruby Producer Award were Jason Geary, Jessica Kern, Vanessa Lefler-Larned and Lisa Sissel.