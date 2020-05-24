Century 21 Real Estate recognizes ProLink agents, offices

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of Century 21 ProLink, announced its office and agents have received 2019 production and commitment to service awards from Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the world’s largest residential real estate organization.
Barb Maxon was recognized for reaching Centurion Producer following her 2019 sales success. Additionally, Maxon was awarded the President’s Award for achieving outstanding production and quality service in 2019.
Julie Hurt and Kylie Petty were honored for achieving the Masters Diamond Award. Eric Banks, Marceta Claypool, Jesse Derrick, Kyle Kovarna and Tiffany Pech-Williams were awarded the Masters Emerald Producer Award; and receiving the Masters Ruby Producer Award were Jason Geary, Jessica Kern, Vanessa Lefler-Larned and Lisa Sissel.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC awarded the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award to Eric Banks, Terri Bobian, Jason Geary, Julie Hurt, Brenda Janssen, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Brooke Olmstead, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kylie Petty, Kameron Pope, Lisa Sissel and The Property Pros Group (Lisa Croston, Christine Stultz and Jim Gergeni). Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Bob Davis, Jesse Derrick, Michele Ivener, Lisa Messelhiser, Nancy Sweeney and Rob Valdovinos received the Quality Service Producer Award. These annual awards are based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home through Century 21 ProLink.
The Century 21 ProLink Sioux City office finished 2019 ranked #1 and the Le Mars office ranked #9 in Iowa. Nationally the Sioux City office ranked #33 based on number of transactions.
The Century 21 ProLink Sioux City office also received The President’s Award based on production and a commitment to service by attaining Centurion and Quality Service Pinnacle awards. Fewer than 6% of all Century 21 offices achieve the prestigious recognition.
