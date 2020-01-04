Cherokee County to become certified ACT Work Ready Community

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Cherokee Area Economic Development and Cherokee County have announced that Cherokee County reached 100 percent of its goals in November and will become a certified ACT Work Ready Community Jan. 22.
Cherokee County will be the second county in the state of Iowa to reach this level of certification, which demonstrates its commitment to developing a strong workforce, according to a press release.
The public is invited to the Cherokee Golf Course at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 to celebrate the county’s achievement with honored guest, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Brunch will be served at 8:30 and a short program will begin at 9 a.m. Please call Cherokee Area Economic Development at 712-225-5739 with questions or if you plan to attend.
For more information on this initiative, go to www.workreadycommunities.org and view all of ACT’s workforce solutions at www.act.org/workforce.