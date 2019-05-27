WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Christy-Smith Funeral Homes of Sioux City received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence at the 139th Annual Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) Convention held May 14-16 at the Prairie Meadows Hotel & Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa.
The Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence recognizes a funeral home’s exemplary service to the community it serves. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, which has been serving Sioux City and the surrounding communities for 97 years, was one of 13 funeral homes from throughout the state to receive the award. It is the 25th year the funeral home has been recognized by peers for this achievement.
To qualify, a funeral home must excel in four of five areas: presentation of public information, active membership in the state association, sponsorship of community events or services, professional development, and personal development.