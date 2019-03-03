SIOUX CITY -- The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is now accepting nominations for its Board of Directors. Elected positions represent a defined geographic area in Sioux City and rural Woodbury County.
Applications for the open seat are now being accepted. To be eligible for this seat you must live in District 1 or District 2 of Woodbury County. There is also a vacancy for the remainder of the term ending March 2021 for District 5 that will be appointed by the Board of Directors.
For precinct information visit the Woodbury County website: https://www.woodburycountyiowa.gov/board-of-supervisors/district-maps
Nomination forms must be completed in writing and received by 4:30 p.m. March 13.
Those interested may pick up an application at the Community Action Agency, 2700 Leech Ave., or call 712-274-1610 to request an application to be mailed or emailed.
Nominations must include the nominee’s name, address, telephone number, short biography and statement of intent to run. Information on why the nominee wants to serve on the board and help low-income people will be requested. If more than one nomination is received, Districts 1 and 2 will hold an election after the nomination period ends.