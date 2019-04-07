SIOUX CITY -- The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is one of three regional agencies across Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri to be awarded funding for Early Head Start expansion from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families.
Early Head Start promotes school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of infants and toddlers through the provision of education, health, nutrition and social services with an emphasis on parent engagement. Early Head Start also provides services to pregnant women.
The $1.65 million grant will be used to create 56 new slots for infants and toddlers up to 36 months old. Once a child turns 36 months old, they are eligible to apply for the Head Start preschool program.
Seven classrooms will be located throughout Sioux City and are expected to open late summer 2019. Community Action Agency anticipates partnerships with Western Iowa Tech Community College, Jackson Recovery and CrossPointe Church to offer locations for five of the classrooms.
The remaining two are expected to open at the agency-owned Isabelle Sloan Preschool in Morningside. The expansion is expected to create 20 additional staff positions. Job applications are available online at www.caasiouxland.org, at 2700 Leech Ave., or by calling 712-274-1610.