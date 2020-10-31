Crittenton Center moving to Ho-Chunk Centre

SIOUX CITY -- The Crittenton Center has announced a plan to move their administrative offices, which also includes the Healthy Opportunities to Experience Success (HOPES) Program and Resource Center personnel, to the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City.

The move provides Crittenton Center with a new, updated and innovative workspace while reducing operating costs, according to a press release from Crittenton.

Crittenton Center has been located at 814 Pierce St., Suite 100, since 2015 and will be officially moved into Suite 100 at the Ho-Chunk Centre on Nov. 9. Their phone number, extensions, and P.O. box remain the same. The new address is 600 Fourth St., Suite 100, Sioux City.

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11, 2021, at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

