Crittenton Center moving to Ho-Chunk Centre
Ho-Chunk Centre
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Crittenton Center has announced a plan to move their administrative offices, which also includes the Healthy Opportunities to Experience Success (HOPES) Program and Resource Center personnel, to the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. 

The move provides Crittenton Center with a new, updated and innovative workspace while reducing operating costs, according to a press release from Crittenton. 

Crittenton Center has been located at 814 Pierce St., Suite 100, since 2015 and will be officially moved into Suite 100 at the Ho-Chunk Centre on Nov. 9. Their phone number, extensions, and P.O. box remain the same. The new address is 600 Fourth St., Suite 100, Sioux City. 

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11, 2021, at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

Crittenton Center logo
Provided
