Cross Check Cancer event raises more than $42,000

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and the Sioux City Musketeers raised more than $42,000 during the second annual Cross Check Cancer event at the Tyson Events Center.

The proceeds will go toward cancer awareness and funds for local families impacted by all types of cancer, according to a press release.

Nearly 2,900 Siouxlanders attended the event; $3 of every ticket sold went toward the fight against cancer.

An additional $18,850 was raised during an auction following the game of purple game jerseys, referee sweaters and more. T-shirts, pucks and other items were also sold as part of Cross Check Cancer night.

Cross Check Cancer was sponsored by the Sioux City Musketeers, iHeart Radio, KCAU-TV, The Sioux City Journal, Absolute Screen Art, Siouxland OBGYN, Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, FiberComm, Foulk Brothers and Midlands.

