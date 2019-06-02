NORTH SIOUX CITY -- D2’s 11th annual Books for Budding Brains book drive is over and results are in. Since the drive’s start in April, more than 10,000 new or gently used children’s books were collected from participating businesses and local drop-off points.
The purpose of the book drive is to promote reading, encourage learning, and expand minds by providing disadvantaged children with books they might not have access to otherwise.
This year, D2 partnered with United Way of Siouxland and Prime Age to Engage, both of which have a focus on early childhood literacy and kindergarten readiness. This partnership expanded the number of participating businesses and organizations, including public collection points, making it the single largest drive in Books for Budding Brains history.
To date, this drive has resulted in the collection and distribution of nearly 40,000 books at various events and activities throughout the Siouxland area, with more still to come. Already, books have been given to area kids at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum and a local elementary school.
For more information about the book drive, call 605-232-4170 or visit http://www.d2worldwide.com/Books-for-Budding-Brains.aspx