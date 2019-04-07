NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Documents & Design (D2) is sponsoring its 11th annual "Books for Budding Brains" book drive. Collection runs through April 30. The purpose of this drive is to collect books for disadvantaged children throughout Siouxland.
In its first 10 years, over 33,500 books have been collected and distributed at various events and activities. This year, D2 is partnering with United Way of Siouxland and Prime Age to Engage – both of whom have a focus on early childhood literacy and kindergarten readiness.
New or gently used children’s books, suitable for preschool to elementary age kids, can be placed in various donation boxes. Some locations include Book People, Fareway in Riverside and Balcon Enterprises in Elk Point.
For more information about the book drive and a complete list of drop-off points, visit www.d2worldwide.com/Books-for-Budding-Brains.aspx