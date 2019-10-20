SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the establishment of a research hub at the college, the Kielstra Center for Scholarship and Service.
The Kielstra Center will provide opportunities for enhancing faculty scholarship and expanding undergraduate research, according to a press release from the college.
Resources available through the Kielstra Center include project grants, course releases, grant writing, faculty leaves and undergraduate research.
Football Dordt at Morningside
