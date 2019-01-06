SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt College's Master of Education program has become a fully online degree.
Ninety-seven percent of the program was online before the switch -- only one intensive class was held on campus during the summer. A news release from the college says the completely online program will be easier for working professionals and international students.
“We see a growing number of teachers from other countries for whom a trip to campus is too cost prohibitive,” said Steve Holtrop, director of graduate studies at Dordt. “So our graduate program often gets ruled out as an option for them even though they would like a Reformed perspective in a graduate program.”
Dordt’s Master of Education offers more than 40 courses within two tracks of curriculum and instruction or administration, offering eight specializations such as school leadership, teacher leadership and sport leadership. The program has grown during the last 10 years, and 143 students are currently enrolled.
The program utilizes the Canvas learning management system. Dordt has several employees dedicated to training, coaching, and troubleshooting the Canvas system, ensuring that the online learning experience is high quality and meets each student’s learning needs.