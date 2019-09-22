SIOUX CITY -- Economic development organizations in northwest Iowa are teaming up for the fifth consecutive year to offer the Dream Big Grow Here business grant contest.
The Dream Big Grow Here contest is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to fulfill their dreams of self-employment or to expand their current business, according to a press release.
Entrepreneurs in Cherokee, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties have until Oct. 6 to submit their business or startup idea to www.DreamBigGrowHere.com.
Voting on the submissions will take place Oct. 9-18. Finalists will have a chance to show their ideas the evening of Nov. 14. First place wins $4,000, second wins $2,000 and third place gets $1,000 to grow their business.
Entrepreneurs are invited to submit their dreams to start or expand a business, then encourage friends, family and customers to vote for them online.
The top three vote-getters will advance to a regional pitch-off competition, along with two additional entrants chosen by a selection committee. Each finalist will have access to the University of Northern Iowa’s Business Concierge Services, as well as personalized coaching from the Small Business Development Center and UNI’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation.