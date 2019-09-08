NORTH SIOUX CITY -- EFS Group Wealth Management hosted its 10th Annual Charity Golf Classic last month at Two Rivers Golf Club in North Sioux City.
EFS Group Wealth Management’s mission was to help Partners for Patriots, a nonprofit organization, raise enough money to give a service dog to a disabled veteran. EFS Group presented Partners for Patriots with a check of the funds raised from the Charity Golf Classic in the amount of $15,000.
Service dogs help disabled veterans with anxiety from PTSD, and can help with support and balance for those individuals with traumatic brain injury. They can perform tasks including opening a drawer or refrigerator and picking up dropped items, as well as helping those suffering from vision or hearing impairments.
Partners for Patriots test and use dogs from rescues and shelters whenever possible, thus saving a life to enrich another.
EFS Group is asking for donations to be made directly to Partners for Patriots, 3312 210th St., Anthon, Iowa.