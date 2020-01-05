EFS Group Wealth Management named in Charitable Champions List

SIOUX CITY -- EFS Group Wealth Management has been announced as one of 20 financial advisory firms in the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation’s 2019 Charitable Champions List.

The Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy among employees and financial advisers, according to a press release.

EFS Group raised $15,000 at its annual charity golf classic. Funds from the event were used to train and adopt a service dog for a military veteran. EFS employees named the dog "Sarge."

The firm took the initiative one step further by hosting Food Truck Friday in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement Store.

EFS Group Wealth Management’s leadership includes CEO Marc Geels, CFP, BFA; COO Bryon Oines, BFA; and vice president of operations, Dana Baldridge, BFA.

EFS Group also employs a marketing director, Cari Kellen, BFA, whose responsibilities include managing fundraising events and donation requests.

