Ford presents Jensen with 25-year service award

Ford representatives recently presented Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler with a 25-year service award. 

LE MARS, Iowa -- Jensen Le Mars Ford Chrysler recently celebrated its 25th year as a Ford dealership.

Owner Bob Jensen purchased the business in 1994. The staff has quadrupled in size since they opened. 

Presenting Jensen with his 25-year service award was Doug Martin, Ford market representation manager, and Todd Farabe, Twin Cities regional manger. Don Schrunk, the dealership's general manager, has been with Jensen for the entire 25 years. 

In addition to the Fords, the Le Mars dealership also sells and services Chrysler's Dodge Jeep and Ram pickups. 

